Beyonce Teams Up With Adidas And Becomes A Creative Partner

It has been announced that the Queen B herself, Beyonce Knowles will be teaming up with Adidas to create some sneakers and to re-launch Ivy Park, Knowles’ own active-wear brand.

In a statement, she called the coming collaboration the “partnership of a lifetime.”

“That puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business.”

Ivy Park was introduced in 2016 in partnership with Topshop and sells comfort wear and athleisure at retailers including Nordstrom. The business will be retained.

“The Beyoncé and Adidas collaboration is perhaps the most notable partnership between a superstar and a sports brand yet, and it indicates the consumer and social power that can be derived from such cross-branding,” The New York Times has said.

“Beyoncé is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators,” expressed Eric Liedtke, a member of the executive board of Adidas AG.

The Inquisitr reported that Knowles is also working on a new studio album that has a women rights theme to it.

Beyonce’s last project was in 2018 when she released a collaboration record with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, on the Grammy Award-winning album, Everything Is Love. The couple went under the name The Carters for the project. The album contained the hit song “Apes***,” where the shot the music video in The Louvre in Paris. The video has achieved over 162 million views within nine months on their official YouTube channel. The single peaked at No. 13 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

The pair recently was honored with a GLAAD Vanguard award. ET Canada uploaded their emotional speech to their official YouTube channel. In the video, Beyonce paid tribute to her uncle, while Jay-Z praised his mother. These family members are both a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Beyonce’s career got started when she was a part of the R&B girl group, Destiny’s Child. They released four studio albums and enjoyed a lot of success. They have been nominated for a total of 14 Grammy Awards and won three. “Say My Name” won the Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2001, while the following year, they won Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “Survivor.”

As for Beyonce’s solo career, she has been going strong since her debut No. 1 album Dangerously In Love. Since then, she has released five more solo studio albums that have topped the charts — B’Day, I Am… Sasha Fierce, 4, Beyonce, and Lemonade.

Beyonce does not use her Twitter account. However, she is very active on Instagram and huge 126 million-strong following.