‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Reveals Maisie Williams To Be Her Maid Of Honor

The final season of Game Of Thrones just had its season premiere in New York City, and the stars all turned out in droves. The stars from the hit HBO series, an adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s fantasy novel series, got an opportunity to get chatty with the media about the show and themselves. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Sophie Turner revealed that co-star and real-life BFF Maisie Williams will be her maid of honor at her upcoming wedding with singer Joe Jonas.

The HBO series Game Of Thrones has become an international phenomenon and, by extension, have made the young actors and actresses global stars. Sophie Turner, playing Sansa Stark, was only 15-years-old when the show premiered in 2011. The young actress has literally grown up during the series and her character’s storylines have accordingly reflected that growth. Sansa Stark has gone from being a naive and self-centered girl to following in her mother Catelyn Stark’s (Michelle Fairley) footsteps as Lady of Winterfell.

Even Maisie Williams, who plays the youngest of House Stark, Arya, has gone through remarkable growth, as the actress has matured with the show since age 14, going from a helpless young girl to an avenging angel. Season 8 of Game Of Thrones sees all the Starks reuniting in the final story of the series.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Growing up together on the show has strengthened their bonds as Williams and Turner are also besties in real life, as outlined by Time Magazine. The two can also be seen flaunting that friendship in similar dresses during the Season 8 Premiere red carpet, as covered by Teen Vogue. The two stars are such good friends that when finding out that Williams told EW that she was looking for a dress for the Turner and Jonas wedding, Turner revealed the important role that Williams will be playing in her wedding.

“I don’t know why she’s thinking about [what she’s wearing to my wedding]. I’m giving her the bridesmaid dress! She’s my maid of honor! One of two.”

Turner, who can also be seen in the upcoming Dark Phoenix, has been with the singer Joe Jonas for the last two and a half years, with their wedding coming up in the summer. The duo recently featured in the music video for the Jonas Brothers’ reunion song “Sucker,” as reported by The Inquisitr.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams can be seen in Season 8 of Game Of Thrones, premiering on HBO on April 14.

Turner can also be seen in Dark Phoenix releasing on June 7.

Williams has her own movie in the X-Men universe titled The New Mutants, set to release on August 2.