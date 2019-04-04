‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Will Kyle And Summer Last?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kyle is trying hard to do right by Summer despite the way their marriage began.

According to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, Kyle (Michael Mealor) appreciated Summer (Hunter King) helping out with Dina (Marla Adams) today. Recently, Mealor discussed his alter ego with Soaps In Depth, and he revealed that he used Kyle’s scenes with Dina to show that Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) son had a softer side, and it could be that watching Summer with Dina really opened Kyle’s heart to Summer even more.

Of their relationship, Mealor said, “Kyle is so conflicted! He’s always had a push/pull with Summer…. There are moments when things really worked with Summer, and that’s what he comes back to. There are sparks between them, and the memory of what could be, what used to be and that continues to drive this sense of wonder with Summer.”

Summer recently told Kyle how much it hurt her feelings to see that he looked at Lola’s (Sasha Calle) pictures on his phone, so Kyle deleted them, which had to be a sacrifice. It does seem like perhaps these two will not only make their original one-year commitment but also stay married even longer.

Throwing it back to #Skyle’s wedding day! ???????? Do you think this marriage will last? #YR pic.twitter.com/ZKU7sMcl6m — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 4, 2019

Earlier, Y&R took to Twitter to ask fans to weigh in on the couple’s longevity, and fans had plenty to say.

One follower replied, “Right now he’s miserable. However, I don’t understand why he is placating her. However as soon as she realizes he really doesn’t want to be with her, she’ll pop up pregnant.”

Still, others said that they used to be entirely on board for Kyle and Lola, but slowly they’re coming around to the idea of Summer and Kyle, who are known by their couple name “Skyle.” Viewers believe they see Kyle slowly growing to love his bride even though he never thought he would. Just like with Kyle, the pairing is gradually growing on fans too.

“Summer won my heart over today with how she interacted with Dina. I transformed into a complete #SKyle fan! Love all three characters, but I’m cheering this marriage on!”

In fact, some people believe that Kyle was merely infatuated with Lola because he could not have her.

Also, many fans, whether they love or dislike the unorthodox marriage, believe that Kyle and Summer will soon have a baby given that they’ve already hit the sheets at least twice in their short union. No matter what ends up happening with the relationship, viewers believe it will be filled with lots of good old soap opera drama, which is one thing they always count on.