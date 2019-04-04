Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Officially Moved Into Frogmore Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially have a new address, and just in time for the arrival of the newest addition to the royal family. A source shared with Us Weekly that the moving trucks have finally stopped delivering their goods and that the newlyweds spent their first night in their new home on Wednesday.

“The trucks finished delivering the final furniture and home items on Monday, and [Wednesday] was their first night in the cottage. The cottage is much more private, and they wanted that for the arrival of the baby,” the insider shared.

The quaint cottage, which was constructed around 1801 under Queen Charlotte’s reign, is situated on Frogmore Estate in Windsor. The couple has spent months renovating the home, and have even called in Vicky Charles — a designer for one of the couple’s favorite spots, SoHo House Spa — to help get things perfect for the happy family.

Fans of the royal couple may recognize the sprawling Frogmore Estate as the location of Prince Harry and Meghan’s engagement photos, and the posh location in which they threw their intimate wedding reception last year.

The Duke and Duchess have been working hard to get things ready for the arrival of their little one, including some major modern updates to the cottage. While they waited for the final refurbishments to be completed, they enjoyed their first months as husband and wife at Kensington Palace, living close to Prince William and Kate Middleton and their growing family.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Prince Harry Meghan have reportedly decorated the baby’s nursery in “gender neutral” tones, including soft gray and white vegan paints infused with essential oils to help soothe the baby. Additionally, they’ve added some high-tech gadgets to the antique cottage, opting to bring in surround sound speakers and “smart home” techniques that can be controlled with the use of a cellphone — bringing the quaint home into the 21st century.

Prince Harry, who is said to have a love for gadgets, has been at the helm of the tech-side of things, and Markle, who is known for her sense of chic style, has had a hand in decorating the living spaces and the kitchen.

“Now everything is all set up and perfect. Harry and Meghan are very happy with how the cottage turned out. They are looking forward to really starting their lives together on their own,” the source added.

As the world anxiously awaits news that Meghan has gone into labor — which could be any day now — fans of the royal family will be keeping a watchful eye on the official social media accounts of the royal family for news that the newest addition to the brood has arrived.