Kourtney Kardashian Shows Some Skin In Nearly-Naked Instagram Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is glowing in her latest social media snapshot.

On Thursday afternoon, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a sexy new photo of herself in order to promote a post on her brand new lifestyle website, Poosh.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen sitting in a large wicker chair as she sports a slinky and skimpy white dress.

The mother-of-three shows off her lean legs ash puts her gams on full display via the thigh-high slit in the gown. She also has the straps of the dress completely off of her shoulder, and holds the ensemble on with her hands to cover up her bare chest.

Kourtney has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves, which fall over her shoulders in shiny strands.

Kardashian dons a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a pink eye shadow, copper blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

In the caption of the photograph, Kourt claims that she loves natural beauty products, and encourages her followers to head over to her newly launched website to get her recommendations on the products she uses ever day.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be missing her baby daddy, Scott Disick, as bit now that she’s living the single life again.

Sources tell Life & Style that Kardashian has been thinking back on her relationship with Disick with some fond memories, and thinks that Scott may be the only man who ever fully understood her.

“The hot hookups with other guys have only made her appreciate him more,” the source stated, adding that although Kardashian had “fun playing the field,” she knows that “ultimately, Scott is the father of her children,” and “the only guy who’s ever truly gotten her.”

The sources also adds that many people close to Kourtney and Scott believe that they are destined to eventually end up back together sometime in the future.

However, Scott’s girlfriend, model Sofia Richie, may have something to say about that. The pair have been dating for nearly two years, and show no signs of slowing down. In fact, they’ve often been the center of engagement and marriage rumors.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following her on Instagram, or watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday nights on the E! network.