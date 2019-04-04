Jack Osbourne Attacked At A Coffee Shop In Los Angeles

Jack Osbourne was enjoying a coffee at a Los Angeles coffee shop when an attacker came out of nowhere and punched him in the head. The 33-year was reportedly sitting in the patio area of the Studio City coffee shop when the assailant came up to him and issued a blow to his head before running off, according to TMZ.

The attacker, who appeared to be a homeless man, blindsided Jack, who had his back to the street when the attack took place. After getting up, Jack threw his coffee at the man and the assailant took off running. Jack is apparently fine and the police were able to chase the suspect down and arrest him. TMZ reports that the cops were forced to taze the suspect in order to calm him down. He was charged with assault and battery.

The news comes the same day that Jack’s dad Ozzy Osbourne was forced to postpone his remaining tour dates after taking a tumble at his home, as The Inquisitr reported. The singer has been battling pneumonia, which contributed to the fall. He released a statement apologizing to fans for the situation.

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!”

Jack has been in the news recently as he settles his divorce with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. The couple finalized their divorce on March 5, 2019, after a Los Angeles judge signed off on the papers. Stelly will reportedly receive $7,000 each month to support the couple’s three children, Andy, Minnie, and Pearl. She also received a $1 million payment, according to Radar Online. The couple will share joint custody of the kids, agreed not to talk badly about one another around the kids, and neither is allowed to introduce the kids to their new significant others until they have been exclusively dating for three months.

While the divorce has allegedly been friendly, Jack was investigated by police in August 2018 for allegedly punching Stelly’s boyfriend in the head. The North Hollywood Domestic Violence Police Division reported that Jack punched Michael G. Gabel during an argument, but he opted not to press charges.