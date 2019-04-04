Vanessa Hudgens Steps Out In Sports Bra, Shows Off Insane Abs

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her killer abs during a day out with her boyfriend, Austin Butler, this week. The former High School Musical star left little the imagination as she donned a skimpy sports bra as her top.

According to The Daily Mail, Vanessa Hudgens rocked a tiny black sports bra, which flaunted her ample cleavage as she and Austin Butler were photographed showing some PDA in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The actress paired the bra with some black sweatpants and some fuzzy slides. She also wore a baggy zipper hoodie over the ensemble, but left it open so that she could show off her impressive mid-section.

Vanessa seemingly went makeup free as she donned a bronzed glow, gold earrings, multiple gold chains around her neck, and a pair of glasses. She had her dark hair pulled back into a messy bun at the back of her head as she smiled while strolling the streets with her man.

Meanwhile, Butler donned a pair of black pants, a white t-shirt, which he tucked in, some brown boots, and a gray coat over top. He also had his usual light-colored hair dyed dark. The couple of seven years looked casual and relaxed as they spent the day together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Last year Vanessa Hudgens opened up about her body confidence to The Daily Mail, and revealed that she used to struggle with her short stature, coming in at only five feet, three inches tall.

The actress revealed that her boyfriend, Austin Butler, has also helped her overcome her issues, stating that he’s always in her corner.

“It’s nice to have a best friend you can share victories with,” she said.

Vanessa also revealed that if she ever gets to a point where she felt unhappy with her body again, she would simply do something about it, claiming that everyone has the ability to try and change their body if they’re not happy with how they might look.

“I would feel less than because of my size. Now that I’ve realized I can work through it, I’m like, ‘How do I make myself feel more confident?’ If I ever get to the point that I’m not happy with my body, I’ll do something about it. You will always have the power to do something,” Hudgens stated.

Fans can see more of Vanessa Hudgens rock hard abs and sweet photos with Austin Butler by following her on Instagram.