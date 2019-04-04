Attorney General Barr Playing ‘Hide The Ball’ With Mueller Findings, Claims Former Federal Prosecutor

In an interview with MSNBC broadcast Thursday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner accused Attorney General William Barr of playing “hide the ball” with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings, Raw Story reports.

Kirschner accused the attorney general of omitting information, and purposely misleading the public.

According to the former federal prosecutor, “continuing to play hide the ball with the information that might otherwise be really damning of the president or others is really not a game anyone should be engaged in at this point.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and possible coordination between Trump campaign officials and the Russian government is officially finished. The public has not yet seen the Mueller report in its entirety, however, only a summary written by William Barr.

In his memo, Barr directly quoted Robert Mueller who found that neither Trump nor members of his campaign coordinated or conspired with Russian officials. Mueller did not clear Trump of obstruction, however.

Barr later revealed that he will release the report by mid-April, volunteering to testify before both chambers of Congress. The special counsel’s office, according to the attorney general, will provide help and aid Barr in the redaction process.

Nevertheless, top Democrats have continued to allege collusion, calling on Barr to release the Mueller report as soon as possible, and asking questions about potential obstruction of justice.

Reports by The New York Times and The Washington Post have alleged that some members of Mueller’s team are frustrated with Barr’s characterization of the special counsel’s findings. The Post‘s sources clarified that Mueller team members took issue with Barr’s interpretation of the special counsel’s findings regarding obstruction, and not collusion or conspiracy.

Mueller team members say final report more damaging to Trump than Barr summary suggested: report https://t.co/dIjsKybO7H pic.twitter.com/av1vHpf2ae — The Hill (@thehill) April 4, 2019

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner touched upon these reports as well during his MSNBC appearance. Kirschner suggested that the fact that members of Mueller’s team are airing their frustrations is significant, and a signal that everyone is “thirsty” for information.

“I think what we’ve seen in the reporting over the last 24 hours is there are apparently members of the Mueller team who are becoming more and more concerned, so much so that they are now willing to sort of break ranks and talk, if only anonymously, about how they disagree with Barr’s characterization,” he said.

President Donald Trump has consistently denied ever colluding or conspiring with the Russian government, frequently describing Robert Mueller’s probe as a “witch hunt,” and suggesting that the origins of it need to be investigated.