Britney Spears’ Ex Kevin Federline Begs For More Child Support While The Singer Seeks Mental Help, Per ‘Radar’

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Britney Spears checked herself into a mental health facility earlier this week, as her father’s physical health continues to decline. Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, has allegedly reached out to Spears’ management team to request additional child support payments for their two boys — Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12 — as Federline now has the children full time while their mother recovers.

As Radar Online shared, both Spears and Federline participated in litigation back in 2018 that called for Spears to pay Federline more than the $20,000 a month in child support payments he was already receiving from the pop sensation. Though the exact number of their new agreement were not made available, a source told Radar that Federline is seeking yet another increase in payments now that he has full custody of the boys, albeit temporarily.

“They settled out of court in September and everyone was okay with the increase that Kevin was given. But now he is asking for more money because he will need to care for the boys permanently for the time being.”

The children will stay with their father while Spears attends 30 days of treatment and the source further shared that the boys are somewhat in the dark about their mother’s whereabouts.

“Kevin has the kids right now and they obviously don’t know what is really going on with their mother,” the source said — while adding that they just want their mother to be “okay.”

Additionally, Spears has done her best to keep her boys shielded from the pain of possibly losing their grandfather, who recently underwent a second surgery to repair his colon and intestines, and has been said to be facing serious complications.

Spears — and her $200 million fortune — have been under the conservatorship led by her father, Jamie, since 2008. Jamie has been in and out of the hospital since November, and the “Toxic” singer took a step back from her career, putting her “Domination” residency in Las Vegas on hold indefinitely to support her father and family.

Earlier this week, news broke that Spears had entered a Los Angeles mental health facility, but shortly after the announcement, she shared an uplifting message to Instagram, saying that everyone needs to take a “little me time,” which was attached to a positive quote that expressed falling in love with taking care of one’s self.

Spears’ current boyfriend, Sam Asghari, reposted Spears’ affirmation to his own Instagram and added that he was proud of the singer for getting the help she needs and that her fans should be, too.