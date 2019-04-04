Khloe Kardashian Creating Her Own Brand Of Fitness Equipment

Khloe Kardashian is creating her very own line of fitness products, and it seems that she could be in line to make some serious cash from her latest project.

According to The Blast, Khloe Kardashian has trademarked the name Khlo-Fit to use for her upcoming fitness line, which will include fitness gear like weights, boxing gloves, resistance bands, punching bags, exercise benches, and exercise balls, as well as machines to use, possibly along the lines of exercise bikes, treadmills, and more all to help people lose weight, get fit, and stay healthy.

As many fans already know, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been a huge influence on her fans when it comes to health and fitness. Khloe got her body into shape and completely changed her lifestyle following her split with husband, Lamar Odom. She later got her own show on E! titled Revenge Body, where she helped other begin their lifestyle change as well.

She then transitioned into the clothing game by starting her own company called Good American. The line started off with jeans for women of all shapes and sizes, and morphed into maternity items, and work out clothes.

Khloe has yet to officially announce her new line of work out products, but her loyal fans will likely flock to buy the items if they’re not too overpriced, in order to work out like a Kardashian.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s weight loss and fitness journey first started after her split from Lamar Odom. However, she kicked it back into gear again last year following the birth of her daughter, True Thompson.

Khloe began to share her workouts and her weight loss progress with her followers after she got back into the gym in the weeks following the birth of the baby girl.

Kardashian has maintained that her work out sessions have become a kind of therapy for her, and although she may enjoy the benefits of how they make her body look, she loves they way they make her feel.

“It was more about how she felt, rather than how she looked. She started feeling better and better day after day, and then she was ready to get more intense. She was always able to upgrade the workouts. And that’s why she reached the goal she wanted so quickly,” her personal trainer previously told People Magazine.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following her on Instagram, or watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.