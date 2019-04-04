Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shows Off Cleavage In Low-Cut White Swimsuit

Kim Zolciak-Biermann sure knows how to do vacation right!

The Don’t Be Tardy star has been in Turks and Caicos with her family this week, and luckily for fans, it almost feels as though they went along on the trip. Kim and her two eldest daughters, Ariana and Brielle Biermann, have been taking to their social media pages to show off their amazing trip as well as their awesome figure in bikinis.

Kim was the latest one of the beautiful trio of ladies to share a photo with her 3 million Instagram followers. In the image, the mother of six sits on a blue cushioned chair and puts her feet up on the fire pit just in front of her. The reality star looks incredible as she flaunts her bronzed skin in a sexy white one-piece swimsuit that dips pretty low, showing off ample amount of cleavage.

The 40-year-old definitely looks like she’s ready for a day at the beach with her hair in a high ponytail as well as a pair of big aviator sunglasses on her face. So far, the image has earned the blonde bombshell a ton of attention with over 17,000 followers clicking the like button and 250 others leaving comments on the post.

Some fans took to the post to comment on how amazing Kim looks in the photo while countless others simply left comments to express how much they love Kim and her family on their hit Bravo show.

“Do you ever take a bad picture? Even with no makeup and your hair in a messy bun you look fabulous,” one follower wrote.

“Love you and all your positive energy @kimzolciakbiermann I’ve been listening to your pod casts while I work and it’s changed my days! You and Kroy are amazing. The kiddos are amazing, keep doing what you’re doing!”

“You looked gorgeous in your last Insta Story. I love all of the gold & white vibes,” one other commented.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Kim’s daughter Brielle stunned in a bikini shot of her own. In the sexy photo, Brielle sits on a bright green jet ski in the middle of the gorgeous, blue tropical water. The 22-year-old shows off her killer curves in a sexy, leopard-print bikini as she leans over the front of the jet ski and strikes a pose.

It’s clear to see that Kim and co. are having a great time in Turks and Caicos and we’re all just a little bit jealous.