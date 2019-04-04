‘RHOA’ Star, Porsha Williams Sets The Record Straight On Baby Pilar Jhena’s Name

Celebrity baby names now seem to require explanations. “Anything else would’ve been basic” was Cardi B’s one after she chose Kulture, The Metro reports. From one outspoken mother to another.

On April 4, 2019, Hollywood Life covered The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams taking to social media to set the record straight – her baby girl, Pilar Jhena now comes with a video explanation regarding her name. Unlike Cardi B’s brief baby name summary, Porsha’s comes in the form of an Instagram Live session posted to Pilar’s account.

“It is taken from the title of the Virgin Mary, Maria del Milar, meaning “Mary of the Pillar.” According to legend, when Saint James the Greater was in Saragossa in Spain, the Virgin Mary appeared on a pillar.”

Williams continued to inform viewers that Pilar comes with specific personality traits. In particular, someone who is “giving,” “naturally intelligent,” and not requiring any “alterations.”

“Um, how do I pronounce her name? So. It is Pil-ar. So it’s Pil-ar, Jhe-nai, McKinley.”

The video shows Porsha speaking right into the camera, although her husband, Dennis McKinley is seen in the background. According to Williams, this daddy nicknames his daughter “PJ.” Porsha gave birth on March 22.

Choosing to steer clear of filling her Instagram with baby pictures, Williams has only shared one baby snap since the birth. It shows her husband, Dennis holding their daughter. This comes as unusual for a reality star. Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Teen Mom cast members are generally quick to share photos of themselves with their babies. April 4 has even seen celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay share a photo of his newborn son.

Porsha has 4.3 million Instagram followers.

The social media response following the birth has largely been positive, both towards Williams herself and her husband.

“this is a prime example of men changing for who they want to be with. They was yelling Dennis this and that. Now look at him being the best man and father he know how to be.”

Since giving birth, Porsha has kept up her promotional work for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. On April 1, the star took to Instagram to encourage fans to watch the show’s finale. A mention was also made to her “glam” – this likely refers to the hair and makeup entourage that celebrities now refer to as “glam squads.”

While William’s baby may not be famous on a Stormi Webster level, little Pilar Jhena now has the celebrity-loved statement name (plus the explanation to come with it).