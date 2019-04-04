Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi And The Cast From ‘Queer Eye’ Meet Up On Capitol Hill

Washington D.C. and the fabulous world of Queer Eye collided in the best way ever on Thursday after four of the fab five hooked up with leaders on Capitol Hill. According to Vogue, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski converged on D.C. after Berk sent a shout-out to the New York representative telling her they were in town.

A little background: The whole thing started when Berk tweeted at Ocasio-Cortez offering to design her Capitol Hill apartment, as The Inquisitr previously reported in mid-March. Fans of the show were all over the idea but things seemed to fizzle out without any further communication. Then, on Monday, Berk sent a tweet to the politician letting her know that he was in the area.

“Put me to work! ‘Have time… will work for democracy!'” he wrote.

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez responded telling him to come on by.

“Swing by our office! We’ve barely had time to hang anything up, three of my staffers are expecting babies, and we’ve got a bach pad/warehouse type situation out here. SOS! (The good news is that people are leaving a rainbow of positive post-its on our wall so that’s cute),” she tweeted.

The gang (minus Karamo Brown) took advantage of the offer and spent some time posing around the capitol and with Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez.

Van Ness, dressed in pink, matched perfectly with the 29-year-old’s pink power suit.

Pelosi also offered to sub in on the show if they needed her.

The meeting wasn’t all fun and games, though. Van Ness took the opportunity to drop a political plea.

“There is currently no legal protection at the federal level for LGBTQ people in the United States. Learn about & Pass the #equalityact,” he posted on Instagram.

Later, they met up with Progressive Caucus leader Pramila Jayapal, who mentioned the conversation.

And all things just keep getting better! ???? So excited to meet the Fab Five (miss you @KaramoBrown!) to chat about leading with love and the #EqualityAct! pic.twitter.com/FQrEzoNktF — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) April 4, 2019

The group was in D.C. to encourage Congress to pass the Equality Act, which would provide federal protection for LGBTQ+ individuals. The cast mates spoke at a spoke at an event at the Library of Congress Wednesday.

“Depending on the state in this country you can be fired for all sorts of things, you have discrimination at jobs, you have discrimination in school,” Van Ness said at the panel, according to The Hill.

The bill was introduced last month and would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 so that discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity would be made illegal.