Instagram Model Sierra Skye Shows Off Cleavage In Barely-There Knit Bikini

Instagram Model Sierra Skye has gained a ton of fame for showing off her incredible figure with her legion of fans.

The social media sensation already boasts an impressive following of 4 million and she’s certainly no stranger to flaunting her amazing figure for the camera. Whether she’s showing off her incredible body in a bikini, bodysuit, or lingerie one thing is for sure — she always looks smokin’. Yesterday, the blonde bombshell was at it again — rocking a bikini much to the delight of her fans.

In the picture-perfect snapshot, Sierra stands against a large marble island in her kitchen and strikes a pose. The 23-year-old is rocking a barely there knit bikini that showcases her insanely fit abs as well as her toned and tanned thighs. She wears her blonde locks down and curly along with subtle makeup and a light pink lip gloss.

Sierra completes the look with a gold choker necklace and a pair of large hoop earrings. So far, the post has earned the YouTuber a ton of attention with over 111,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. Some follower chimed in to let Sierra know how amazing she looks while countless others simply commented on the post with a flame emoji or a heart-eye emoji.

“THOUGHT YOU WERE A SNACK TIL I REALIZED YOU ARE A FOUR COURSE MEAL,” one follower joked.

“Lovely color on ya gorgeous.”

“You are so fine wow babe,” another chimed in.

Sierra is best know for being a model and social media star but her YouTube page that she shares with boyfriend Roman Palumbo is also very popular. The couple share a wide array of content on their page including vlogs from trips, clothing videos, and even videos from funny pranks that they pull on one another. And just like his girlfriend, Roman has also amassed quite the following on social media with over 157,000 followers.

Like Sierra, Roman likes to post photos of his amazing body, posing in swim trunks and showing off his insane six pack. He also shares a lot of photos of himself and Sierra together and the two seem like they are the perfect match for one another. Back in November, The Inquisitr shared that Sierra once again showed off her hot body in another bikini — this time in a neon green one that again, leaves very little to the imagination.

That particular image also earned Skye a lot of attention with over 125,000 likes as well as over 1,000 comments noting how sexy Sierra always looks.