Taraji P. Henson Confirms Jussie Smollet’s Return To ‘Empire’ Next Season

Henson verified that Smollett will remain a part of the show's cast for its sixth season.

During an appearance on The View Thursday, Taraji P. Henson addressed an often-asked question about the future of Empire and Jussie Smollett’s status on the show, reports Decider.

Smollett was written out of the final two episodes of the drama’s fifth season after being charged with fabricating an alleged attack in January. Henson confirmed the actor is set to appear in the upcoming season and she has yet to hear anything different.

“I talk to Jussie all the time and he’s doing well.” Taraji P. Henson shares about life on the set of ‘Empire’ in light of the controversy surrounding Jussie Smollett: “We’re all doing well, the show is doing well.” https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/TWgpcWYnyf — The View (@TheView) April 4, 2019

The panel further questioned the actress about the controversy surrounding her Empire co-star.

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “Recently, your co-star Jussie Smollett has been in the news. The charges against him have been dropped, and you say you are, quote, ‘Happy the truth has finally been set free.’ Have you spoken with Jussie?”

Henson replied that she stays in constant contact with Smollett and said he is faring well in the intense media spotlight.

Empire has not yet been renewed by Fox, but the Oscar-nominated actress said the show’s writers were hard at work on material for future episodes.

“We’re all doing well. The show is doing well. We’re on hiatus right now. The writers are trying to figure out what the next season is gonna look like, what our storyline is gonna be. They’re trying to drum up some really good, juicy stuff for you guys. So that’s where we are right now.”

On January 29, Smollett alleged he was the victim of a hate crime carried out by two individuals yelling out racist and homophobic slurs. Police pivoted the focus of their investigation to Smollett in February, claiming that he staged the attack. He was subsequently charged with filing a false police report and disorderly conduct. In a surprising development, the Cook County, Chicago state’s attorney dropped all charges against Smollett on March 26.

After the actor was arrested and initially charged, Empire producers dropped the actor from the rest of the show’s fifth season. They released a statement explaining their decision to cut Smollett from the show.

Despite the “disturbing allegations” the producers expressed their willingness to trust the legal system until the investigation reached its conclusion.

“We are also aware of the effects of this process on the cast and crew members who work on our show and to avoid further disruption on set, we have decided to remove the role of ‘Jamal’ from the final two episodes of the season.”

Following the dismissal of charges, Fox released a statement saying they were “gratified” the charges against Smollett were cleared.