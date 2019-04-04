Watch Real Sociedad Vs. Real Betis Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Thursday Clash Live Online

Real Sociedad and Real Betis battle for position in the hunt for a European qualification spot in a Thursday La Liga showdown.

As the La Liga 2018/2019 season speeds toward its conclusion, with only nine games remaining for six of the 20 teams — and only eight left for the other 14 — there may be limited drama at the top of the table, but the battles for European places at the lower end of the top seven still have plenty of intrigue to offer. And Thursday’s match putting Basque Country side Real Sociedad against the Andalusian upstarts Real Betis is slated to deliver some of that drama. The two teams have each been in sluggish form recently, per Goal.com, but will look to reenergize as they push for the seventh and final European place, in a match that will live stream from San Sebastián.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Thursday, April 4, at the 26,800-seat Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:30 p.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 1 a.m. on Friday, India Standard Time.

Sitting in ninth-place, the Seville-based Betis can move level on points with their crosstown rivals Sevilla, who occupy the seventh position, if they cab take all three on their Thursday trip to Basque Country. With a crucial derby clash against Sevilla coming up in just nine days, per Soccerway, the win for Betis appears essential.

Real Sociedad have seen their chances for European play fade over the past several weeks, as they have failed to win a match since February 16, and have taken just three points from their five games since, per Soccerway. But Betis have not been much better, taking four points from their last five, including a win over relegation-bound Celta de Vigo on March 10.

Real betis Coach Quique Setien is pushing his team to secure a European place. Alex Caparros / Getty Images

