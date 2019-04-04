‘Maxim’s Abigail Ratchford Spreads Her Legs In Busty Instagram Shot

Instagram model Abigail Ratchford, who calls herself “The Queen of Curves”, posted a sizzling photo on her social media pages recently. This particular image is already proving to be a hit among her followers as she actually flaunts a real smile for the camera.

Ratchford is known for her famous hourglass figure and perfect pout. However, the Sports Illustrated model posted a snap where she smiles shyly while playing with her hair. Of course, the grin is the only thing that can be described as coy in this photograph.

The 27-year-old beauty is wearing an embroidered teddy that molds itself to the social media star’s figure. The opaque piece of lingerie has a delicate leaf design on it that extends over her shoulders, bust, and stomach area. The teddy has a plunging neckline that fails to contain Ratchford’s well-known assets. The raven-haired Esquire model flaunted her cleavage in the negligee.

Ratchford spread her legs as she sat astride a black chair. She held onto the stool with her one hand, while sweeping away her hair from her face with the other. She looked directly at the camera and smiled, showing off her exquisite facial features.

The social media influencer wore a smoky eye, some bronzer, and very little else. Ratchford wore her dark tresses in a side path that tumbled down her one shoulder as she posed in profile for the black-and-white shot.

The Maxim model only posted the photo a day ago, and it has already racked up some incredible views. In fact, the pic has already garnered close to 100,000 likes, proving that Ratchford knows her audience well. She has an impressive fan base of 8.9 million followers who regularly check in to view the model’s photos. They are rarely disappointed because she tries to upload fresh content on a frequent basis.

The social media star recently spoke to Entrepreneur. She shared that her initial goal was to be famous and that she “developed a whole blueprint plan” for herself. She realized that she needed to plan in order to reach the goals that she had set for herself. Ratchford also revealed that she has other ambitions for the future.