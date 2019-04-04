Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Welcomes Fifth Baby, Announces Name On Instagram

This newborn even has his own Instagram account.

Congratulations are in order as celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife, Tana, have welcomed their fifth baby.

On April 4, the Hell’s Kitchen star took to Instagram to post heartwarming pictures. In the first one, Ramsay is crouching by his wife as she cradles their newborn son in a hospital bed. For the man whose wrinkled frown has become his trademark, it’s smiles all-around.

As Metro reports, the couple has named their son Oscar James. Ramsay’s Instagram caption jokingly refers to his accolades, saying they now include an Oscar. On April 4 though, it seems that awards aren’t the biggest prize — growing the family is.

Congratulations poured in from the general public and Ramsay’s celebrity friends. Mrs. Brown’s Boys‘ Danny O’Carroll sent his best.

“He is just perfect Gordon. Hope everything went smoothly. Massive congratulations to both of you and the family”

This celebrity baby doesn’t just come with an Instagram presence via his father’s account. As the above-mentioned report from Metro states, Oscar James already has his own handle on the platform. @oscarjramsay may be less than a day old, but he already has more than 11,000 followers.

The baby’s famous father also took to Twitter, where he jokingly referred to the 12:58 p.m. birth time coinciding with lunch. Meals are, after all, this celebrity’s specialty.

Gordon and Tana are already parents to four children: Megan, Matilda, and twins Jack and Holly. There’s quite an age gap for little Oscar, though. Megan is 21-years-old, Matilda is 17, and the twins are 19.

Ramsay’s April 4 update comes as a set of four pictures. The first includes him, but the latter three simply show his wife cozying up to their baby.

At the age of 52, Ramsay might be middle-aged, but this father doesn’t seem to be hitting the breaks when it comes to expanding his family. It is similar to Ramsay’s career. The past few years have seen this hard-hitting chef star on MasterChef, Culinary Genius, and Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.

Despite a busy career, Gordon seems big on family time. His Instagram regularly features his wife and kids, alongside some very famous faces. Rubbing shoulders with A-listers such as David and Victoria Beckham, the Ramsays are frequently seen with Hollywood’s elite.

For the most part, Ramsay is known for his quippy one-liners. With a short temper and a perfectionist streak, his on-screen outbursts toward contestants are largely the reason that the public tunes in. On April 4 though, the kitchen is taking a back seat in honor of baby Oscar.