Emma Stone Might Just Have Gotten Engaged

The award winning actress was sporting some bling on her ring finger in pics obtained by the 'Daily Mail.'

While on a casual lunch on Wednesday afternoon, Academy Award winner Emma Stone debuted a new accessory: a diamond ring. Though the Favourite actress has not made any public announcements, rumors have been swirling that the thirty-year-old is engaged to her boyfriend of over a year, Dave McCary.

In pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, the actress is dressed casually, in high-waisted jeans, a black sweater, and black mules. She covered up in a camel coat and black baseball cap.

It was while holding her wallet and water bottle that photographers managed to get a snap of the sparkler.

Emma had previously discussed her desire to settle down in an August 2018 interview with US Weekly.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was, like, ‘I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.’ And then I got older and I was, like, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.'”

Stone also recognized that time had been responsible for her change of perspective.

“It’s the turning 30 thing where you’re, like, ‘I’m not that young. I’m young, but I’m not that young,'” she confessed to pal Jennifer Lawrence, who conducted the interview. Lawrence herself has recently gotten engaged to art gallery owner Cooke Maroney.

Emma was only 19 when her breakout movie, Superbad, was released. Since then, she has been working consistently with movies such as Easy A, La La Land, and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Stone met McCary in 2016 on the set of SNL, where he works as a director. The thirty-three-year-old has also dabbled in directing and co-founded the sketch comedy group Good Neighbor.

The two allegedly began dating in October 2017. Despite their attempts to keep a low profile, the love birds had been seen together earlier this week leaving Bristol Farms market.

Before meeting her beau, Stone had dated her Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield for four years. Though they broke up in April 2015, Garfield still had glowing things to say about his ex in a 2017 Vanity Fair interview.

“We care about each other so much and that’s a given, that’s kind of an unconditional thing. There’s so much love between us and so much respect… I’m her biggest fan.”

Even without a possible wedding, the redhead starlet already has a jam-packed year. She just finished filming Zombieland: Double Tap. The sequel reunites Stone with previous co-stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin.

Stone’s next project is playing villain Cruella De Vil in Disney’s latest live action remake.