‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Star Brielle Biermann Sizzles In Leopard Bikini As She Poses Seductively On Jet Ski

Brielle Biermann and her family seem to be having the trip of a lifetime.

Since earlier this week, Brielle, her mom Kim Zolciak Biermann, and her sister Brielle Biermann, have been showing off their amazing bikini bodies for their legion of Instagram followers on their getaway to Turks and Caicos. Brielle has already shared two bikini-clad Instagram posts with the second coming last night. In the sexy photo, Brielle sits on a bright green jet ski in the middle of the gorgeous, blue tropical water.

The 22-year-old shows off her killer curves in a sexy leopard print bikini as she leans over the front of the jet ski and strikes a pose. It appears as though Brielle just took a dip in the ocean as her body is sparkling and her long blonde locks are wet and slightly curled. To complete the beachside look, Biermann rocks a pair of sunglasses that she playfully holds with one of her hands.

Like many of her other photos, this one has earned Biermann a ton of attention with over 45,000 likes in addition to 300 plus comments. Many followers simply commented with flame or heart eye emojis while others took to the post to gush over how amazing she looks while countless others commented on her beauty.

“This should be on a magazine 100%,” one follower wrote.

“Brielle Karenna Biermann you look amazing. Enjoy your vacation with your family”

“Good gosh how beautiful U are,” another commented.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, this was not the first time that Biermann wowed fans with her incredible figure. In the other bikini snapshot, Brielle rocks only a black-and-white striped bikini that gives fans an up close and personal glimpse of her tan derriere as she shits on a bunch of rocks. Like the current photo, the 22-year-old also made waves on social media and the sexy post earned her over 56,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments within just a few minutes of going live.

Over the course of her career in the spotlight, Brielle has made headlines a few times for undergoing plastic surgery at such a young age. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the reality star lashed out on trolls on social media who were making comments about her altered appearance, most notably her nose and lips.

“If I want to redo my whole body which one day I probably will and my whole face and everything, it should not affect you! It’s not your face, and quite frankly, you don’t have to look at it, just move on from life,” she said. “I don’t know how you’re so bothered by my appearance! You do you!”

Clearly, Brielle isn’t afraid to shun the haters.