Model Doutzen Kroes Goes Topless & Dons Tiny Shorts On Instagram

Model Doutzen Kroes shared a new black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram, and so far fans are loving it. The image shows her topless and wearing a pair of tiny shorts, as she hugged herself with both arms to censor her chest. The model wore her hair down as it blew in her face, as she closed her eyes and puckered her lips. Doutzen accessorized simply with a necklace.

Kroes is also keeping her fans updated via her Stories on her daily life. Today, she shared a series of videos that revealed that she’s currently working on a photoshoot in Paris. It’s taking place outside in the city, and she was spotted rocking a power suit. At one point, she had to stop a car from turning right so that she could cross the street.

The model was very aggressive in doing so and continued walking, but seemed to burst into laughter as she finished crossing the street. The first selfie video from the day showed her looking glam with her hair pulled back in a low bun, as she wore large gold earrings and natural-looking makeup.

In addition, she shared a selfie of herself with the caption, “Day 2 @lorealmakeup.” Yesterday, she shared another selfie that read, “Done for today.” Her skin looked great, and her makeup was fairly low key with dark mascara and glossy lips.

Previously, the model opened up about her kids and social media to The Evening Standard. Doutzen made some interesting points. After all, she has over 6 million followers on Instagram and has experienced all of the ups and downs that come with social media fame.

“If kids join social media it’s very important for them to know that this is not the real world. My kids are not there yet but it’s something I worry about, my daughter especially. She’s going to grow up with this.”

And while many famous parents share photos of their children on their social media, it appears that Doutzen is not one of them. Her concerns about the effect of social media on kids explain the decision, however, and hopefully, she’ll be able to guide her little ones once they’re ready to have their accounts.

