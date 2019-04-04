Tattooed Lucy Hale Is Topless In Bed And Instagram Can’t Deal

Some celebrities send out Instagram love from the beach. For Pretty Little Liars actress, Lucy Hale, her bed seems preferable.

On April 4, the actress updated her 23.4 million Instagram followers with a particularly intimate snapshot. Appearing completely nude under silky bed sheets, the Memphis-born star is gazing right at the camera. She is covering her chest with the only visible material around – bedding.

Admittedly, the picture is extremely eye-catching. Hale’s dark bob contrasts bold-red lipstick, her dark-colored nail polish adds an edge, and her small back tattoo is visible. Within an hour of being posted, the picture had racked up over 200,000 likes.

“Snow White ain’t got nothin on you.”

Comments poured in fast. While some simply sent out emoji hearts, others focused on the star’s body ink. One fan claimed to have “the same tattoo.” Another described Hale as “perfection,” making sure to use caps and insert spaces between each letter.

The April 4 update follows a similarly-teasing Instagram post dating back to January 2019. Less about the bed and more about the bikini, Lucy’s January selfie was covered by The Inquisitr shortly after being posted.

“You look so much like @selenagomez.”

Lucy’s April 4 post seems to be generating all kinds of reactions. While the brunette look and minimalist attitude to glam are not dissimilar to Selena Gomez’s style, the Life Sentence actress isn’t generally considered much of a lookalike.

Cleavage isn’t overly dominant on Lucy’s Instagram. That said, it isn’t exactly nonexistent. Ensuring her fans receive fairly regular selfies, Hale joins the likes of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Perhaps a little less popular (but more lucrative for Hale) are her promotional posts. The April 4 update comes shortly after Hale took to Instagram with “Team Lucy” spelled out in Cheerios. The April 3 update sees Lucy cuddling up to a dog, but the promoted box of Honey Nut Cheerios is clearly visible.

Bonus points for Lucy, here. While her April 3 update is earning her endorsement money, the ASPA mention in the caption suggests a charitable side. Hale is, indeed, teaming up with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Responses were overwhelmingly positive, alongside humorous.

“Shoutout to the Cheerio calligraphy artist.”

Celebrities and animals seem to go hand-in-hand these days. Kendall Jenner recently updated her Instagram with a photo of a horse. The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco is so into horseback riding, her Instagram is known for being more horse than human. As of April 4 though, Lucy comes with no cereal, no animals, and given her topless appearance, no clothes.