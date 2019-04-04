‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, April 5: Quinn & Shauna Reunite

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, April 5, reveal that two best friends will reunite after many years apart. Jewelry designer Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and marketing guru Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) were best friends when Quinn lived in Las Vegas. Now that Shauna is in town, the two will reconnect and reminisce about the past, per Highlight Hollywood.

Shauna flew into Los Angeles after she received a disturbing call from her daughter. After years of not talking about a taboo subject, Flo finally summoned enough courage to ask her mother about her father. Shauna refused to give Flo his name and told her daughter that she would be better off without him in her life. However, the call upset her so much that she decided to come to L.A. to see her daughter herself.

When Shauna arrives in L.A., she soon meets up with her former best friend, Quinn. The two women will be delighted to see each other and will find themselves chatting about the old days. Quinn and Shauna were both single mothers who were trying to raise their children, while trying to carve out a career for themselves. They supported and helped each other rather than relying on a man for anything. In fact, both women did not want their children to know who their fathers were.

It seems as if Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) are not the only meddling mothers around because Quinn and Shauna will soon discuss their children’s love lives. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that they still share a common desire: they would like to see Wyatt and Flo together.

Flo and Wyatt were high school sweethearts. Apparently, they were deeply in love when Quinn and Wyatt left Las Vegas suddenly. Mother and son had to leave Sin City in the middle of the night and did not have the chance to say goodbye to anybody. Quinn recently told Flo that her son was heartbroken that he had to leave his girlfriend behind. She was sure that if they had not left town, Wyatt and Flo would have been married by now.

Although Quinn and Shauna may still want their children to be together, Wyatt has a girlfriend — and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) won’t give up her man without a fight.

