‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Discuss Her ‘Dark Passenger’

What are they saying about her abandonment issues now?

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark opened up about her abandonment issues during an episode of the Vanderpump Rules: After Show earlier this week.

After Schroeder was seen suffering a breakdown on Vanderpump Rules, during which she slammed Clark for his desire to party and told him she didn’t want to be with someone who needed to party until the wee hours of the morning, the couple spoke about her “dark passenger.”

“It’s like I hit a wall after I’ve drank way too much and I need to just go to sleep or lay, or watch TV… just something chill. When I turn into this dark passenger, it’s like what I say goes to the nth degree. It’s like I have a demon inside of me. There’s a switch,” Schroeder admitted.

“And I’m like, ‘What just happened?'” Clark said. “But we’re dealing with it. Now I kind of have to make fun of it to make light of it.”

“The dark passenger is like our pet,” Schroeder explained.

“That I just wanna kick!” Clark replied.

While Clark simply wanted to hang out with the guys during a night out in Mexico, Schroeder was seen getting upset by the scenario and explained that she wanted to go to bed at the same time as Clark. Shortly thereafter, Schroeder and Clark had a conversation about their relationship and the way in which she wanted her partner to behave.

Although Schroeder and Clark hit a few road bumps during filming on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, they also enjoys several fun moments with one another in Mexico and appear to be in a very healthy place in their relationship today. In fact, Schroeder is excited for her future with Clark and has spoken of marriage and children with him in recent months.

Most recently, during an interview on the Make Speidi Famous Again podcast, which is hosted by The Hills cast members Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Schroeder said that she was experiencing baby fever and admitted that she wasn’t set on walking down the aisle before having kids.

“I want to get pregnant, honestly before I even — I mean I more have like babies on the brain than I do getting married,” she said, via Page Six.

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.