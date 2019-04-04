‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Lily Is Finished

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, April 4 reveals that Lily is finished with prison, Cane, and motherhood. Plus, Summer helps out Kyle and Dina, Nick reconnects with Rebekah Barlow, and Mia leaves a shocking surprise for Sharon.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) was thrilled that Lily (Christel Khalil) met with him. Lily even gave Cane some great news — she’s getting released from prison early. Cane wanted to work on their marriage together, but Lily insisted she wanted a fresh start. She loves Sam like her own, but the reality is that Sam is a product of Cane’s affair. Plus, their twins Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) are nearly grown and will be fine if their home is broken. Lily devastated Cane by admitting she wants a simpler life away from him and their family. She said she won’t come home to him when she is released.

Back in Genoa City, Cane blamed Billy (Jason Thompson) for telling Lily he kissed Victoria (Amelia Heinle), but Billy said he wasn’t sorry. Cane saw Traci (Beth Maitland), and she took him home and listened to the whole story.

At the Abbot mansion, Dina (Marla Adams) was confused, and she kept calling Kyle (Michael Mealor) Jack and Summer (Hunter King) Ashley. Summer stepped up and tried to help Dina feel better and played along with the situation. Dina thought that the furniture had been moved without her consent. When Jack (Peter Bergman) came in, Dina thought he was John. Dina cried about how she’d neglected the family.

Later, Kyle thanked Summer for helping out, and Summer told Kyle Dina is her family now too. Then, Summer told Kyle it hurt her feelings that he kept Lola’s (Sasha Calle) pictures on his phone, and Kyle deleted all things Lola and apologized to his wife.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) enjoyed the afterglow, and Sharon went upstairs. Somebody knocked on the door, and it was Nick (Joshua Morrow). Rey left Nick and Sharon alone to talk, and Nick offered Sharon a job at Dark Horse since Abby (Melissa Ordway) quit. She mentioned that she wanted to make a difference, so Nick said Sharon could take over all the charity work.

Elsewhere, Rey tried to get the doctor’s office to give him details about Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) pregnancy. Sharon showed up and told Rey she declined Nick’s job offer. Later, at home, Sharon found an ultrasound picture of baby Rosales that Mia had left. The Inquisitr reported that this information might have consequences for all three people.

Billy met with Rebekah Barlow (Jennifer Taylor) about Jabot. Rebekah agreed to a six-month consulting contract. Later, Rebekah and Nick ran into each other, and they decided to go out for drinks.