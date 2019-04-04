Rumored New ‘RHOC’ Cast Member Braunwyn Windham-Burke Hints At Addition With ‘Housewives’ Song On Instagram

What was Braunwyn Windham-Burke doing in her video clip?

Braunwyn Windham-Burke just hinted at her rumored addition to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast.

As her co-stars filmed their opening credits for Season 14, Windham-Burke suggested she too was filming her opening credit by sharing a video of herself on Instagram getting glammed up with her makeup artist while listening to a song that spoke of “housewives.”

As she goofed off with her glam team, Windham-Burke bobbed her head as Post Malone was heard singing, “All the housewives pulling up.”

Following the start of filming in early February, Windham-Burke was seen enjoying a filmed night out at The Quiet Woman restaurant in Southern California with her potential new co-stars, Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd, as the reportedly demoted Vicki Gunvalson spent time with her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, in the Bahamas.

As fans may have heard, Gunvalson was rumored to be demoted earlier this year after starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County in a full-time role for the show’s first 13 seasons. However, despite her alleged demotion, she was not replaced by Windham-Burke, at least according to Radar Online, who claimed weeks ago that Bravo TV had been considering adding Windham-Burke to the show for some time.

In February, the outlet said Windham-Burke, a mother of seven, was enjoying her time with the ladies of the show and had hit it off with Shannon Beador.

“It’s too soon to tell, but Braunwyn seems to have adapted to the other girls pretty quickly,” an insider said at the time. “It is rare for Shannon to take a liking to a new cast member like she has to Braunwyn, but that isn’t a bad thing.”

The insider went on to explain, “Vicki wasn’t replaced by Braunwyn! She was eyed to join the cast even before all this stuff went down with Vicki.”

Although rumors swirled at the start of production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 which suggested Gunvalson may decide to quit the show, rather than take on a lesser role, she has since confirmed her return to filming on social media.

In addition to the cast members mentioned, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, who were added to the cast during its 13th season, have also returned to the show for Season 14.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime this summer but a premiere date has not yet been set.