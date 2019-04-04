Trump Reminded Of Assassinated Presidents After Claiming He Endures ‘Highest Level Of Presidential Harassment’

Twitter was quick to remind him that four of his predecessors were shot to death while in office.

On Thursday morning, Donald Trump bemoaned that he suffered from the “highest level of presidential harassment” in American history.

“There is nothing we can ever give to the Democrats that will make them happy. This is the highest level of Presidential Harassment in the history of our Country,” Trump tweeted.

But as soon as the president said this, social media was quick to respond to his claim. Users on Twitter ridiculed Trump’s assertion, reminding him that four of his predecessors were assassinated while in office, while a few others had attempts at their lives thwarted, as reported by The Independent.

Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan were both injured when they were shot, while Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield, William McKinley, and John F. Kennedy were all assassinated by gunmen at different points during America’s history. All four were serving in the White House at the time of their deaths. Lincoln and Garfield were both killed within a period of sixteen years in the 19th century, while Kennedy’s assassination has been well-documented.

Twitter users argued that the fate that these past American presidents suffered was a lot worse than what Trump is going through. Others pointed out that most recent presidents have had to endure investigations or inquiries, so even by that standard, what Trump has endured is nowhere near what he posits it to be. Richard Nixon had to resign after impeachment proceedings were initiated against him, while Bill Clinton also overcame an impeachment trial.

Trump’s anger springs from the relentless pursuit by Democratic Congress members to have the Mueller report released. After Attorney General William Barr refused to have the full report released — instead opting to provide Congress with a summarized memo — the House Judiciary Committee authorized a subpoena for the report, according to CNN. It is not clear when Congress will be able to view the report, but Democrats are not giving up yet.

The president has consistently characterized the investigations against him a “witch hunt” concocted by Democrats and his assertion of being harassed is a continuation of that claim. Senior Republicans have also echoed Trump’s words, asserting that he is “harassed” by the Democrats and the media.

“According to polling, few people seem to care about the Russian Collusion Hoax, but some Democrats are fighting hard to keep the Witch Hunt alive,” Trump wrote in an earlier tweet. “They should focus on legislation or, even better, an investigation of how the ridiculous Collusion Delusion got started – so illegal!”