‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Phyllis Reconnects With Her Past

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, April 5, brings unsettling news from Michael and a big surprise for Victoria during her trip to Vegas. Plus, Phyllis and Jack reconnect.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is off in Vegas having a great time. However, Billy (Jason Thompson) shows up and surprises her, according to SheKnows Soaps. At first, Victoria isn’t happy that he showed up since part of the reason she left is that she didn’t want to deal with the fact that Billy wants to get back together.

Billy doesn’t let Victoria’s hesitance stop him, though. He wants to discuss their future now, and he’s not going to let Victoria duck out on the conversation. Ultimately, they end up kissing, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they will get back together. After all, Victoria very much enjoyed her time with Brandon (Mitch Eakins).

Elsewhere, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) has unsettling news. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) desperately wants out of Fenmore’s contract with Jabot. She believes that Jack (Peter Bergman) isn’t acting in the best interest of either Jabot or Fenmore’s. Plus, it’s evident that Jack plans to use Fenmore’s profits to shore up Jabot’s issues, which Ashley (Eileen Davidson) caused with her sabotage.

When Jack wouldn’t let Lauren out of the contract, she begged Michael to do something about it. Now, he’s had time to try, and Lauren may not like what he found out. Jabot’s current plans rely heavily on Fenmore’s, so without the company, Jabot may have no hope of surviving. The Inquisitr reported that Ashley has more shocking tricks up her sleeve as well.

Finally, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will reconnect with Jack. Their divorce got messy after Phyllis had an affair with Jack’s brother, Billy. Phyllis tried for a while to win Jack back and even insisted that she keep a job at Jabot. Finally, though, Phyllis accepted that she and Jack were no more, and she ended up moving on with Billy for quite some time.

However, last fall, Sharon’s (Sharon Case) altar revelation about Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis’s affair led Billy to break up with Phyllis. Then, Phyllis and Nick made a go of things for several months, but he dumped Phyllis when she turned on Sharon, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victoria to save herself after they were all arrested in the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) case.

Now, things are full circle, and Phyllis is out as Jabot CEO, but she still needs both a job and a man, and Jack could provide one or both of those things for her.