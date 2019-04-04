Lindsay Lohan Dons Sheer Black Robe & Knee-High Snakeskin Boots At The Desert In New Instagram Pic

Lindsay Lohan was busy promoting her MTV show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club for weeks. However, on March 25th, the show’s season finale aired. And now, it looks like the actress-entrepreneur has moved on to sharing something different on her Instagram page. Her second-newest post showed her rocking a completely new look, which consisted of a short, blond bob haircut which is likely a wig, rather than her new hair. Her face was done up in dramatic makeup, including dark blue eyeshadow and deep red lips with bold liner. She wore a striped shirt with a black accent on the border.

In addition, Lohan shared a new sneak peek from the photoshoot today, which showed her wearing the same hair and makeup. However, she rocked a flowing, sheer black robe this time, along with knee-high snakeskin boots. Lindsay posed in the sand at the desert, as she noted that the photos were taken for Slimi Magazine. So far, her fans seem excited about the new images.

And this isn’t to mention the magazine cover that she shared on March 15. For the cover, Lohan rocked a strapless black dress with a large bow on the back with gold stars. She held something in her hands, which could have been a guitar.

Lohan’s career is one that many of her generation have watched. She’s experienced different phases, with some of her high points including Parent Trap and later, Mean Girls.

She recently opened up on Howard Stern’s podcast about some of her personal life details, discussing the differences between her home in Dubai versus America. The actress has enjoyed her new home in Dubai because paparazzi aren’t allowed, since people need consent to take pictures or videos of others.

“Even when I’m in New York, I stay in a private house … the first few weeks I’m here it’s fine. And then if just one person finds it out, I’m screwed for the rest of the time.”

And when it comes to her type of man, Lohan revealed that “I want to date a guy that’s a businessman—doesn’t have Instagram, doesn’t have social media, and is completely off the grid in terms of that kind of stuff.”

Lindsay also delved briefly into her MTV show, discussing one of the contestants, Mike.