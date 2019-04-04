Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Joe Biden With Edited Video Of Former Vice President Creepily Touching Himself

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted early Thursday an edited video of former Vide President Joe Biden addressing the allegations of inappropriate physical contact brought against him, as The New York Post has reported. Biden released the video statement in which he promised to be more careful about people’s personal space, after a number of women contended that the potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate made them feel uncomfortable due to inappropriate or unsolicited physical contact.

The doctored video, shared by a user with the Twitter handle Carpe Donktum on Wednesday, shows a 15-second portion of the clip in which Biden specifically explains why he touches people.

“I shake hand, I grab people, I grab men and women by the shoulders and say ‘You can do this,'” Biden said in the Twitter clip. “Whether they are women, men, young old, it’s the way I’ve always been. It’s the way I’ve tried to show I care about them and I’m listening.”

The touched up version shows a second version of Biden creeping up behind the former vice president, who is seated in a brown leather couch in the clip, as he addresses the camera. The doctored version shows up in the background with a smile on his face before disappearing behind the speaking Biden. The fake one then puts his hands on Biden’s shoulders before coming up, sniffing the back of the former vice president’s neck and head.

Noooooooo Joe, NOT DURING THE APOLOGY! pic.twitter.com/YfOO6uoctr — Carpe Donktum???? (@CarpeDonktum) April 3, 2019

The meme has since been retweeted more than 7,300 times and liked more than 16,000 times. While several users enjoyed the meme and congratulated the author on his page, others also used the opportunity to point out the hypocrisy of Trump Jr.’s retweet of the clip, given that his own father faced severe controversy during the 2016 campaign over sexual harassment.

“You’re a disgusting piece of s***, Junior. Your dad is on tape bragging about sexual assault,” one Twitter user wrote.

“It takes a really big man, Donald Jr., to make a sexual tweet about Biden when your pathetic daddy has admitted to grabbing women by the p—,” another Twitter user offered.

The controversy around Biden both on the campaign trail, as well as in public life, has surfaced after former member of the Nevada State Assembly Lucy Flores said the vice president came up behind her at a 2014 event and kissed her on the back of the head, an encounter that made her “uneasy, gross, and confused,” according to a report by The Independent.