Kylie Jenner Spotted Wearing Huge Diamond Ring After Romantic Vacation With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are sparking engagement rumors yet again after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed in L.A. sporting a large diamond ring on her left hand.

According to Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just got back from a romantic vacation together, which could have possibly been the scene for their engagement.

The couple recently headed down to Mexico with their little girl, Stormi Webster, for some family time amid rumors that their relationship was on the rocks following a possible cheating scandal.

TMZ previously reported that Jenner and Scott had planned the Mexican vacation in order to help them get their relationship back on track after Kylie allegedly found messages on Travis’ phone that she believed to be evidence that he may be cheating on her.

The outlet had also reported the Jenner accused Scott of cheating on her, but that he denied the claims, and even cancelled a concert in order to stay in L.A. and deal with his relationship drama.

The couple’s relationship issues came just days after Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, allegedly hooked up with her sister Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Jenner was forced to kick Woods out of her home, and their friendship is reportedly still not mended.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to announce an engagement. However, it wouldn’t be out of character for the couple to keep the big news a secret.

The pair never confirmed that they were expecting their daughter, Stormi. Instead, they kept quiet about the pregnancy as Jenner hid away from the spotlight. They finally announced their little bundle of joy after her birth.

Meanwhile, the pair’s friends believe that they could possibly be hiding their engagement news.

“As far as everyone knows, Kylie and Travis aren’t engaged, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t have gotten secretly engaged! He calls her wifey and she likes to call him daddy. They are majorly in love and committed to each other,” the sourced revealed about the couple’s relationship,” a source previously told HL.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott told Rolling Stone in an interview last year that he does plan on marrying Kylie, and that he needs her with him to function. He also claimed that they would get engaged as soon as he could figure out an over the top way to propose.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following her on Instagram.