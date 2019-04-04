Lady Gaga and Childish Gambino Nominated For 2019 Webby Awards

The stars were nominated for their music videos 'Shallow' and 'This Is America,' respectively.

Lady Gaga and Childish Gambino are nominated for the 2019 Webby Awards, which honors excellence on the Internet. Per FM 103.3, the stars are nominated alongside others like Bradley Cooper, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, and Ellen DeGeneres. As of now, Vice Media, Disney, and Warner Media have the most nominations for organizations.

The nominees addressed social issues such as addiction, gun control, women’s rights, and bullying. Notably, this year’s 23rd annual awards added new categories for excellence on social platforms as well as celebrations of voice-enabled speaking innovation innovations, per USA Today. The current year’s nominees were selected by the Academy from over 13,000 entries from 70 countries.

Lady Gaga is nominated alongside Bradley Cooper in the Music Video category for her Oscar-winning song, “Shallow.” The pair put on an intimate performance of the song at the 2019 Oscars, which lead many fans to speculate that the two were in love. As The Inquisitr reported, Gaga addressed the rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in February.

“OK, first of all. Social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet … and what it has done to pop culture is abysmal,” she said.

“And, yes, people saw love and, guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie, A Star Is Born, it’s a love story. We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance.”

Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino Among 2019 WEBBY AWARDS Nomineeshttps://t.co/WfgrXdJvJT — BroadwayWorld TV & Film (@BroadwayWorldTV) April 2, 2019

Childish Gambino is nominated for his “This Is America” video, which racked up over 12 million YouTube views in just one day back in May 2018. Critics applauded Gambino’s brutal take on race relations and US gun laws. Although Gambino has declined to explain the video, director Hiro Murai has described it as “a really crazy confluence of tone changes — that’s the premise of the whole video and the song, in a way.” He added that the violence, which is “harrowing” yet “cartoony,” plays a big role, per The Fader.

“There’s Looney Tunes logic in there somewhere. Obviously we’re dealing with very provocative images, so it’s a total tightrope walk.”

The Webby Awards were started by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, which is comprised of over 2,000 industry experts and professionals from the digital arena. This year’s awards will be announced on April 23 and presented on May 13 through a ceremony hosted by Jenny Slate, which will be streamed on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. All winners must have an acceptance speech that is just five words long.

Votes can be cast until April 23 via the Webby Awards website.