Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Leaning On French Montana After Tristan Thompson Split, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian is still getting over her split with Tristan Thompson, but she may not be doing it alone. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s former boyfriend, French Montana, is said to be helping her through the dramatic breakup, and the pair may be rekindling their old spark.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe has been getting support from her ex-boyfriend, rapper French Montana, as she heals her broken heart and figures out how she is going to move on following her very public breakup With Tristan Thompson.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian and Montana have been getting close again and that they seem to be more than just friends.

“Khloe has been leaning on her ex French in the last several months, and especially as she has been dealing with her split from Tristan. They are more than just friends, French is someone that Khloe has always been able to trust and talk to about things,” an insider revealed.

“Khloe feels comfortable opening up to French because she feels he will always give her his honest opinion about what she is going through. She likes having an objective, guys point of view on things. Plus, even though they are no longer romantic, they still have great chemistry together,” the source added.

The insider also claims that French Montana was quick to re-enter Khloe Kardashian’s life after her split with Tristan Thompson. Just two days after the breakup was reported, French began following Khloe on Instagram.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Montana was also seen reuniting with Kardashian last weekend when they both attended Kanye West’s Sunday service.

Khloe and French dated on and off back in 2014 after they were introduced by mutual friend, Diddy. Since the couple’s split, the rapper has remained friends with Khloe’s family, including her brother-in-law, Kanye West, and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick.

Although Kardashian and Montana’s relationship ended amicably, there have been rumors that Khloe’s sister, Kourtney, was spotted getting flirty with French during a party, which may have angered Khloe. Kardashian family friend, Larsa Pippen, was also rumored to have cheated on her longtime husband, NBA icon Scottie Pippen, with Montana.

However, Ebony reports that after filing for divorce from Scottie, Larsa took to social media to deny any cheating claims, revealing that people were being insensitive to her life and that she tried to fix her marriage before calling it quits.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! network.