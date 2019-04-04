‘General Hospital’ Star Elizabeth Hendrickson Opens Up About Painful Family Loss

Actress Elizabeth Hendrickson and her family are navigating a difficult farewell this week, and the General Hospital star took to Instagram to open up about the heartbreaking loss. Hendrickson and her loved ones had to say goodbye to their adorable dog Loch Ness, and it sounds as if Nessie lived quite the life.

Hendrickson now plays Margaux Dawson on General Hospital. She is also known for her time as Chloe Mitchell on The Young and the Restless as well as Maggie Stone on All My Children.

On Wednesday, Hendrickson posted a beautiful, emotional tribute to Nessie on Instagram after the dog passed away. The General Hospital star wrote about how she had initially rescued the dog when she was just a puppy and how the family pampered her and lavished her with love on her last morning.

The General Hospital star noted that Nessie would always be her first baby, and it is clear that they did have an amazing 16 years together. Fans and co-stars flooded Hendrickson’s post with love and support as they noted how difficult it is to say goodbye to a furry loved one.

Tamara Braun, who plays Kim Nero, wrote “Oh Lizzie, I’m so sorry. My heart is with yours.”

Both Michelle Stafford (Nina) and Laura Wright (Carly) posted a series of heart emojis, as did Katelyn MacMullen (Willow). Brianna Henry (Jordan) noted that she was sorry and that Nessie was a beauty while Emme Rylan (Lulu) said she was sorry and sending love.

Rebecca Budig, who played Hayden on General Hospital and Greenlee on All My Children, wrote, “Lizzie!!!!!!! I loved that sweet dog!!!! I’m so so soooo sorry for your loss. You gave her the best life.”

Another sweet, lengthy comment came from Greg Rikaart, who has played Kevin on The Young and the Restless.

“Oh sweets. I’m so sorry. I was just thinking about that day with you, @missyclaireegan and me when I first told you both that Fred was sick. It’s the pits saying goodbye. The absolute pits. How lucky you both were to have each other. It’ll get better. I promise. Hang in there. Fred is showing her the ropes up at [rainbow] bridge right now. I’m sure of it. Lots and lots of love. Xoxox”

A handful of other Young and Restless stars like Melissa Ordway (Abby), Christian LeBlanc (Michael), Tracey Bregman (Lauren), Lauralee Bell (Christine), and Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) added loving notes. Hendrickson’s emotional tribute to Nessie also prompted comments from fellow All My Children alumni like Jonathan Bennett (Adam) and Eden Riegel (Bianca). Even former Bachelor star and ex-husband of Budig, Bob Guiney, added a series of heart emojis in support of the actress.

Hendrickson hasn’t had much to do lately on General Hospital, but spoilers suggest that she may be roped into the shenanigans of Dawn of Day by Shiloh in the weeks ahead. As The Inquisitr just shared, Rikkart is headed back to Young and the Restless as Kevin and that has led some to wonder if Hendrickson could pop up there again as Chloe.

It is clear that both Elizabeth Hendrickson and her dog Nessie are beloved within the soap community and everybody’s hearts go out to her during this tough time.