‘This Is Us’ Producer Addresses Missing Family Members Deja, Annie & Miguel In Somber Future-Set Finale Scene

Kate Pearson's MIA status is also explained.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the This Is Us Season 3 finale episode, titled “Her.”

This Is Us fans are still trying to make sense of the shocking Season 3 finale that left viewers with more questions than answers, but executive producer Isaac Aptaker is offering at least a little reassurance about two characters that weren’t seen in a family-set finale scene that takes place years in the future.

In an interview with TV Line, Aptaker addressed the fact that three key family members—Rebecca’s second husband Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Randall’s daughters Deja (Lyric Ross) and Annie (Faithe Herman) — weren’t seen in the shocking finale scene that show an elderly Rebecca (Mandy Moore) at the end of her life in a hospital bed set up at her son Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) lavish home.

While a grown-up version of Randall and Beth’s daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson) was present at the somber family gathering, her MIA sisters weren’t even referenced. And instead of Miguel by Rebecca’s bedside, her brother-in-law Nicky (Griffin Dunne) was there. It was as of This Is Us collided with The Twilight Zone.

This Is Us’ Aptaker told TV Line that fans shouldn’t freak out too much over the missing Pearson girls.

“You should be wondering where they are, but not fearing the worst. I hope that people know our show [well] enough to know that we’re not going to just gratuitously kill off small girls.”

Still, Aptaker admitted that This Is Us writers are very careful about who and what they decide to show in future-set scenes. While he downplayed the absentee status of Deja and Annie, the This Is US EP was not quite as reassuring when it came to the whereabouts of Miguel, the family friend Rebecca married more than a decade after the death of her first husband, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

“What happened to Miguel and where he is in the future is a bit of a longer-term mystery for the show.”

Fellow This Is Us producer Elizabeth Berger told The Wrap that viewers will eventually find out how Nicky Pearson went from an estranged, alcoholic brother-in-law to someone that Rebecca would want by her bedside, and she noted that Miguel’s absence will eventually be explained.

“It does seem like you’d expect that Miguel, her husband, would be the one there by her bed and yet he’s not there. So I would say that’s not an accident.”

As for the missing status of Kate (Chrissy Metz), the final scene made it appear that she was on the way to the gathering with her son Jack. At one point during the sprawling final scene, Kate’s husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) revealed he had talked to his son and that “they” were on their way. But Sullivan had some bad news for Katoby fans as to why Kate and Toby didn’t show up at Kevin’s house together.

“At that point, Kate and Toby are no longer married,” Sullivan told The New York Post. “Who knows why that could be? Clearly [Toby] is still in communication with Kate and Jack. There are a lot of reasons why marriages don’t continue.”

This Is Us returns to NBC this fall.