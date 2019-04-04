Doutzen Kroes Films Herself In A Seriously Skimpy Gold Bikini

Doutzen is showing some serious skin in a tiny two-piece.

Former Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes is showing off her amazing bikini body in a new video posted to her Instagram page. In the clip shared to her official account on April 3, the star’s seriously toned abs were on full display as she filmed herself posing in the skimpiest metallic two-piece.

Doutzen filmed herself from the hips up in the skin-baring upload, twisting the camera to give her 6 million followers a look at all her hard work in the gym as she pointed the camera upward toward her head whilst flashing some serious flesh.

Kroes gave fans a close-up look at her string gold bikini in the new clip, which has been viewed on her account more than 350,000 times since she first shared it.

Tagging her location as being Miami, Florida, the star didn’t reveal exactly what she was up to as she flashed the flesh and only teased in the caption that something exciting would be coming along soon.

The big tease from the Sunshine State was enough to get her millions of followers pretty intrigued in the comments section as her fans flocked to share messages for the star via the social media site after seeing the new video.

“Wow, so thrilled to see what’s coming!” one fan commented on the upload.

However, others were more fixated on her toned bikini body.

“Now..thats a body..” another Instagram user wrote after seeing Kroes’ new upload. A third then said, “Gee thanks for literally throwing your perfect abs in my face,” alongside a winking face emoji.

The latest bikini video came shortly after Doutzen shared a snap of herself to her Instagram account that showed her posing in a fun black and white bikini with her hair up in a white towel on the top of her head.

In the stunning snap posted on April 2, Kroes pouted for the camera as she rocked the one-shouldered black and white polka-dot bikini with a pair of red high heels and dark shades covering her eyes.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared photos of the model riding on a skateboard in yet another bikini as she took part in a fun photo shoot on the streets of Miami.

Anthony Ghnassia / Getty Images for L'Oreal Paris

The star previously told British Vogue that she needs to make sure she’s in shape year-round for her job as a model but makes sure she doesn’t eat too much when she knows she has a big photo shoot coming up.

“I maintain a healthy lifestyle all year round for my job,” Doutzen told the outlet, “but I definitely try to eat extra clean the night before a shoot and make sure to fit in a workout so that I feel my best.”