Courtney Stodden Flaunts Buxom Chest In Racy Lingerie For Latest Instagram Update

Though Courtney Stodden might be best known for marrying a man 35 years her senior when she was only 16-years-old, she’s making a splash in the world of glamour modeling, and a post shared by the busty blonde to Instagram proves she’s got the style to become more than just a household name because of her unique, unconventional relationship.

For the selfie-style shot, Stodden rocked a lacy lingerie top in black, showing off her ample cleavage and buxom chest. The now 24-year-old playfully tugged at the straps of the top to show off a little skin, while giving the camera a sultry look. Posted up against a noir backdrop, Stodden’s abdomen was visible — as was the top of the matching bottoms to the racy lingerie set — leaving very little to the imagination.

Stodden wore her platinum-colored locks in a large, bouncy blowout that sat perfectly on her shoulders. She wore heavy flicks of mascara and a bright crimson lipstick that contrasted flawlessly with her porcelain skin. She topped the look off with a pair of thick, oversized hoops in silver.

Prior to posting the above-mentioned photo, Stodden uploaded several other poses of herself in the same attire to Instagram. In one shot, the model splayed herself across a bed, giving a glimpse of her curvaceous backside. The series of black-and-white shots gave a view of her entire, voluptuous body, and she gave the camera several sultry looks, invoking a sexy, retro vibe.

Stodden sat down with Buzzfeed earlier this week and opened about her marriage to The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchison, who she is currently in the process of divorcing. At the time of their wedding, Stodden was 16 and Hutchison was 51, and they made headlines worldwide with their unorthodox relationship.

While folks may have thought that Hutchison took advantage of the much-younger model, Stodden insists that neither one of them knew the other’s age until they were deep in the throes of courtship, having fallen in love quickly over email correspondence and phone calls. She shared that what they had together was real, for both of them, and that she was always in love with him — and still is to this day.

“I know that I love him so much, and I think he’s also ingrained in me because I was 16. He has his thumbprint all over my spirit, and that part is hard for me to grow out of. He’s in my identity,” Stodden said.

These days, aside from actively modeling, Stodden is working on a studio album called Courtney Rx and shared with Buzzfeed that music is her “true calling.”