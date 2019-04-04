Hilaria Baldwin Says She May Be Having A Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin took to social media Thursday to share that she may be experiencing a miscarriage. She delivered the somber, candid message on both Instagram and Twitter.

Baldwin, 35, who has been married to actor Alec Baldwin since 2012, is pregnant with the couple’s fifth children. However, she explained in the post that while the fetus still has a heartbeat, it is very weak and not growing properly. She explained that the pregnancy could still be viable, though the chances are very slim.

The yoga instructor said she decided to make her struggles public because she has always been open about her fitness, pregnancies and private life on social media, which prompted her to wish to share her experience and help raise awareness and decrease the stigma often associated with miscarriages, she said in the post. The fitness guru made a promise to herself that she would want to share the news about another pregnancy early on because the first trimester is often shrouded in secrecy, which can put extra burden on women that she finds exhausting.

” I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth,” she opened up.