Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Gets Raunchy In ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Inspired Photos

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, recently shared some behind the scenes looks at one of her sexiest photo shoots ever.

According to The Daily Mail, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram story this week to reveal that she’s doing a photo shoot inspired by the Leonardo DiCaprio film The Wolf of Wall Street.

In the photos, Kostek channels Margot Robbie’s character, wearing a very short, bright pink dress. The minidress is long-sleeved and pushes off of Camille’s shoulder.

Kostek has her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in long, loose curls, similar to the style that Robbie wore in one of the film’s most racy scenes with DiCaprio.

The Sports Illustrated model wears a full face of makeup, including darkened eyebrows, a cat eye look with her liner, a bronzed glow, pink blush, and a pink lip color. Her ample cleavage and lean legs are on full display in the photos and video from the shoot.

In one of the pictures, Camille and male model, Jake Holley, recreate a famous scene from the film as Kostek sits on the floor surrounded by children’s toys and uses the toe of her high heeled shoe to push Holley’s face away from her body.

“But no touching,” she captioned the post.

Recently, Camille Kostek was called out by some online trolls who criticized her body in the comment section of a post where she rocks a neon yellow bikini, showing off her toned body and major cleavage.

“I’ve been sitting on this for a few days, deciding if I was going to share this, and I decided that I’m going to share a little bit of the things that I had seen,” she said before posting screenshots of some of the nasty comments that were posted about her on Instagram.

“I can’t begin to explain how many rude comments I got after I posted this photo about my body. But for the women who I was able to help love who they are more from it, I post without hesitation for myself and for YOU,” Kostek wrote via social media.

Camille has always been body positive and promotes women lifting other women up, not tearing them down. However, it seems that she will also not stand for people who try to take her joy away and isn’t afraid to call them out for their rude behavior.

Fans can see more of Camille Kostek by following her on Instagram.