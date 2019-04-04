Briana DeJesus Tells Fans On Twitter That ‘Teen Mom 2’ ‘Means Nothing’ To Her

She also suggested someone put her kids in danger.

Briana DeJesus followed in her co-star Kailyn Lowry’s footsteps this week and went on a rant against Teen Mom 2.

According to an April 3 report from Pop Culture, the mother-of-two told her online audience that she didn’t actually care about the show she’s on and suggested someone had endangered her daughters.

“All I am going to say is, this ‘tv show’ I am on means nothing to me…the only thing I care about are both my kids…and if you are willing to put my kids in danger we got some real problems,” DeJesus wrote in her tweet.

DeJesus also shared a couple of other tweets, one of which said she was unable to say much more about what she was talking about and another that slammed her baby daddies, Luis Hernandes and Devoin Austin.

As fans may have seen, Lowry recently lashed out at MTV for portraying her as a “bitter baby mama” and insinuating that she spends tons of time bashing the fathers of her children, including Javi Marroquin, Chris Lopez, and Jo Rivera.

DeJesus started off her reality career on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant before moving on to Teen Mom 3 and later, Teen Mom 2. During her time on television, DeJesus welcomed daughter Nova with ex-boyfriend Austin and daughter Stella with Hernandes.

While DeJesus immediately butted heads with Lowry when she joined Teen Mom 2 due to her romance with Lowry’s former husband, Javi Marroquin, she and Jenelle Evans hit it off and recently spent time with not another in Florida.

As for DeJesus’ romance with Marroquin, that relationship came to an end in February of last year. In the months that followed, they both moved on. In fact, Marroquin moved on quite quickly after breaking up with DeJesus and wasted no time starting a family with his current girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, who gave birth to his second son at the end of last year. Meanwhile, DeJesus went public with her romance with Johnny Rodriguez last summer while visiting an amusement park.

“We’re about to hit a year in May so we’re planning a first-anniversary trip,” DeJesus said during an interview with E! News earlier this week. “Everything has been good. He’s great. He’s super attentive to the girls. He loves the girls, the girls enjoy him and everything’s been good.”

To see more of DeJesus and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.