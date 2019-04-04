‘RHOBH’ Fans Suspect Other Housewives To Be ‘Radar’ Leak, Not Lisa Vanderpump

Will we ever really know?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been revolving around “Puppygate” for the entirety of Season 9. In the past two episodes, a popular Radar Online article has been brought up among the women, which details how Dorit Kemsley adopted a puppy from Vanderpump Dogs and subsequently gave it away. Dorit and several of the women on RHOBH felt the article painted the Beverly Beach designer in a bad light and have accused Lisa Vanderpump (LVP) of leaking the now-infamous story.

Fans of the show, and more specifically of LVP, have continued to bring up a second Radar Online article from last October where the website’s owner and head honcho, Dylan Howard, admitted that Vanderpump had never been an anonymous source to his website. Despite the episode airing this April, filming of this season of RHOBH happened last fall.

“I can say unequivocally that Lisa has never been an anonymous source to the site — although I for one wish that she was! She’d be as rich with information as she is rich is real-life!” Dylan proclaimed.

As fans continue to bring Dylan’s admission to Twitter amid the Puppygate drama, they have also been calling the news outlet to reveal the source of the story’s leak, whom many think is another RHOBH cast member. Many viewers have defended LVP during the scandal this season and have even created the now popular, #RHOBHMeanGirls hashtag to bash the other women on the show.

Tonight, Lisa and Kyle's big fight plays out on #RHOBH — here's why Lisa says reconciliation with Kyle and the rest of the ladies is unlikely: https://t.co/dz8d3oHhNf @etnow — Brice Sander (@bricesander) April 2, 2019

Just because LVP has been vindicated by the Radar boss does not mean that someone from her camp did not do it, however. Any business partner, employee, or friend of the restauranteur could have leaked the story, but it appears it did not directly come from her.

On the other hand, many RHOBH fans are speculating it might have been another cast member who spilled the beans. Some viewers are pointing the finger at Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and even Dorit herself.

I think @lisarinna planted the story to Radar. She admitted last episode that she knows the paparazzi who work for those tabloids. And her storyline every season is about taking down Vanderpump so it makes sense. #RHOBH — Dan (@dfstone) April 3, 2019

Dorit… please see that LVP didn’t do this. It was Rinna! She’s the most obvious. Your husbands are so close. Rinna knew just how to word this to Radar. Teddi is not the little innocent like she’s trying to be. Fessing up just in time #RHOBH — Leighrealityobserver (@jleighartino) April 3, 2019

#RHOBH sooooooo radar online confirmed Lisa didn't do it why haven't any of the women put out apologies? Man mean girls at their finest….I hope radar says who it is…. this has one of you written all over it…. — BrittniHallett (@BrittniHallett) April 3, 2019

I’m quite sure Kyle is the Radar Online source. #RHOBH — Aaron Brown (@abrout) April 3, 2019

Other fans who aren’t pointing the finger are begging Radar to reveal the true source of the article if it isn’t LVP.

“Hey @radar_online I don’t have a story to sell but I would literally pay YOU to reveal your source!!” one fan tweeted.

The fan’s tweet has been mirrored across Twitter, as viewers hope to figure out the true culprit soon. The likelihood of Radar revealing their source is slim to none, however, as leaks always remain anonymous likely due to contracts and to protect the source. The only way the real source, whether it is Lisa Vanderpump or not, can be revealed is if they decide to make the announcement on their own.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.