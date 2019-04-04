Celine Dion Has A Message For Britney Spears As She Enters Treatment Facility

Celine is sending love to Britney after she entered a treatment facility this week.

Celine Dion is sending a loving message to Britney Spears after it was revealed this week that the singer has entered a treatment facility to take care of her health and well-being. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the star, Dion spread the love for her fellow Las Vegas headliner as she sent her a lot of “courage” to make it through her tough time as she deals with her dad Jamie’s ill health following complications with his colon.

“Right now she needs courage, so I’m sending her all my courage, and my inner strength, and my stability, and the love and respect I do have for other artists,” Dion said.

“It’s hard sometimes… but, you know, when you go [through] something hard, especially [with] a family member, you find strength within yourself you did not know you had,” the “I Drove All Night” singer then continued, seemingly referring to her own family struggles as her late husband Rene Angelil battled throat cancer before his death in 2016.

“After a while, when you go through something tough, you come back stronger,” Dion then added when asked by the site to send a message to her fellow singer this week.

Though Britney postponed her “Domination” Las Vegas residency back in January to take care of her father and spend more time with her family, Celine added that she’s looking forward to seeing the star back on stage in Sin City soon.

“The artists… there’s a place for them, and people want them to be there,” Celine told the outlet. “…When they come and they perform, they change Vegas for the best.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star has had her own share of family troubles and recently admitted that there was once a time when she thought she would never sing again following the death of her husband, who she married back in 1994.

“I was not even sure if I was going to go and sing again,” Celine told Entertainment Tonight but admitted that she knew her late husband would want her to return to the stage to sing for her fans.

“So I went back and forth and it was hard.”

As for Britney, People confirmed this week that she entered an “all-encompassing wellness treatment” center in order to focus on her personal health as she struggles to deal with her dad’s illness shortly after he underwent another surgery.

Claiming that there’s “nothing dramatic going on,” an insider told the outlet that the “…Baby One More Time” singer had realized after her recent family drama that she just needed to take some time away “to care for herself.”

As The Inquisitr previously shared, the star has since been getting a whole lot of support since the news broke.

As well as Celine’s sweet message, Britney’s boyfriend Sam Asghari sent her a loving message via social media in which he said that he felt “inspired” by her strength at the difficult time in her life.

Also showing their support for Spears was her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears who posted an adorable throwback photo of the twosome together. In the post, Jamie Lynn told her followers the sweet story of how Britney actually traveled on the school bus with her on her first day of school.