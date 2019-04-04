Model Lottie Moss Shows Off Bikini Body In Sexy New Swimwear Shoot

Kate Moss' little sister is following in her footsteps.

Just like her famous sister, Kate Moss, Lottie Moss is proving that she’s one of the top models in the industry.

Recent photos published by The Daily Mail show the 21-year-old strutting her stuff of location for a sexy beach photo shoot for the funky brand Creep Like Me. During the outing, Moss modeled a wide-array of different swimsuits ranging from one-pieces with funny sayings to sexy bikinis. One of the photos shows Moss rocking a pair of sunglasses along with a body-hugging, red one-piece swimsuit that reads “Bae Watch” on the front.

In the image, Moss seems to be mimicking the cartoon lifeguard on the front of the suit, who is holding a pair of binoculars and keeping watch. The model also looked stunning in another one-piece suit, this time purple, that had an image of a mermaid on it. In that particular photo, Moss wears her short, blonde locks down and poses with her hands over her head.

One other one piece from the shoot shows Lottie sporting a teal colored one-piece bathing suit that reads “I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly,” along with the image of a jellyfish. But aside from just one-piece suits, Moss also proved herself to be a bikini pro as she sported a number of sexy and fun bikinis. In one of the photos, Moss stands in the sand in front of the ocean as she shows off her incredibly fit bikini body in a unicorn-patterned bikini. The 21-year-old’s toned abs and legs definitely steal the show in this particular snapshot.

Another one of the bikinis comes complete with the Snapchat ghost graphic all over it but somehow, Moss still makes fun look sexy and proves that she’s a pro when it comes to modeling swimwear. The stunner also bared her abs for another sultry photo, this time sporting a pair of skimpy black string bikini bottoms with a candy heart pattern. On top, she can be seen wearing an oversized purple sweater, but she playfully pulls it up to show off her toned abs.

Right now, the blonde-haired beauty is focusing on her modeling career, and she recently told Vogue that the decision for her to choose her career over going to college was a decision that weighed heavily on her.

“Not going to university was a very big decision for me,” Lottie told the publication. “And one that I had to consider carefully, and with my parents. All my friends pretty much went to university, and this made my decision harder. In the end, I had to acknowledge the fact that this wasn’t the right thing for me. My modeling career was taking off and I wanted to build on that and focus on developing my projects within the fashion industry.”

However, the whole modeling thing seems to be working out pretty well for Moss.