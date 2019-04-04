Kylie Jenner Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Skintight Jumpsuit

Kylie Jenner is flaunting her famous frame. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted having some fun with her friends in Los Angeles on Wednesday, but all eyes were on her famous curves.

According to The Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner was spotted sporting a skintight, red jumpsuit as she smiled and laughed while out and about with her assistant, Victoria Villaroel.

Kylie had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head. She wore the form-fitting jumpsuit, which showed off her hourglass figure, including her curvy backside, and was low cut enough for her ample cleavage to be on full display in the photos.

Jenner completed her look with a white handbag slung over her shoulder and a pair of white sneakers. She donned a gold chain around her neck and multiple rings on her fingers. She also sported a gold watch on her wrist and pink polish on her fingernails.

The reality star also wore a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush, a bronzed glow, some highlighter on her cheeks, nose, and forehead, and a light pink color on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner has been spotted out with many of her friends over the past month. However, she and her former best friend, Jordyn Woods, have allegedly not reconciled following Jordyn’s shocking hookup with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Sources tell Us Weekly that Jenner was heartbroken over Woods’ betrayal, and that she doesn’t want to get involved in the dramatic situation. In addition, she won’t even talk about Jordyn and Tristan’s cheating scandal.

“Kylie was devastated by the news about Jordyn and still isn’t over the situation. Even though she’s out and about with friends like Heather [Sanders] and spending time with her team like Ariel [Tejada], they aren’t the same as Jordyn and not her ‘best friend,'” an insider told the magazine.

“Jordyn was like a sister to her, and while she’s very close with her team and considers them her friends, she also knows they are employees and she pays them, so they have a different relationship,” the source continued.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following her on Instagram or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.