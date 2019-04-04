Nelly Will Not Face Charges In Sexual Assault Case

The rapper's accuser refuses to cooperate with police, citing incompetence and mismanagement of the case.

Nelly is not going to face criminal charges for an alleged sexual assault in England following the accuser’s refusal to cooperate with the police, reports TMZ.

According to law enforcement sources, detectives have halted investigations and Nelly will no longer undergo questioning. Essex Police have still planned to review any new information, should it arise.

The accuser’s attorney, Karen Koehler, told the outlet, “We told the Essex police we would no longer participate in their shoddy investigation and shifted our focus to the federal lawsuit where we will wait on the judge to decide that outcome.”

The accuser filed a lawsuit as Jane Doe against Nelly for alleged sexual assault in November that the performer vehemently denied.

As TMZreported, the woman claimed that after a December 2017 concert in Essex. Nelly masturbated in front of her and tried to force her into oral sex.

She has also sued Nelly’s girlfriend Shantel Jackson for saying she was a liar on Twitter.

The rapper’s accuser has criticized the police of being incompetent and treating her like a victim.

TMZ obtained a letter written by Jane Doe’s attorney in which the lawyer claimed the police requested phone records from her. This included pictures, texts, and emails between the accuser and the attorney. The lawyer indicated that under U.S. law these actions disregard attorney-client privilege.

The letter also mentioned police attempts to have Jane Doe conduct a follow-up interview by turning up at her house unsolicited. It is noted that in contrast, it took them a year to carry out an interview with Nelly.

Jane Doe’s lawyer suggested the actions of the police boiled down to being intimidated by Nelly and his lawyers, which lead them to drag their feet on resolving the case.

Nelly has been vocal in his denial of the allegations and admitted his only wrongdoing was cheating on Jackson.

“I own my actions and take responsibility for my conduct with Monique Greene. We had CONSENSUAL sex after meeting in a club. Period. And for that I had to deal with the repercussions of my poor choice. I am repairing the trust that I broke with Shantel, I have apologized to my family and friends for the embarrassment I have caused them. And, I am committed to be a better man.”

Nelly also expressed the desire to speak up for his family as well as the “real” victims who have been assaulted.