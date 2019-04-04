Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt & Flo Play With Fire

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, April 5 indicate that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Kiara Barnes) may be playing with fire. The former high school sweethearts have been spending a lot of time in each other’s company and have been reminiscing about happier times. It seems as if it’s only a matter of time before a spark ignites between the two of them.

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) is delighted that Flo is in town. She always thought that Wyatt and Flo would have tied the knot if she and her son had not fled Las Vegas so many years ago. It seems as if Wyatt’s mother is still holding onto the dream that Flo will one day become her daughter-in-law.

When she heard that Flo still did not know who her father was, she urged Wyatt to help Flo find the truth. Wyatt then encouraged Flo to call her mother and ask her some hard questions. But Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) would not budge. According to The Inquisitr, she said that Flo did not need him when she was little, and she did not need him now. She also cautioned her daughter and said, “Flo, you need to trust me. There is no place in your life for that man.”

It’s official – @DENISE_RICHARDS is in the #BoldandBeautiful family! ???? Don’t miss her debut in today’s all-new episode. pic.twitter.com/ZQBpxuE2Fn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 4, 2019

However, Flo will continue to search for answers. She won’t give up and will continue hunting for clues. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Wyatt and Flo will lean on each other during the process. Wyatt wants to support his ex-girlfriend because he knows how finding his own father impacted his life. He wants Flo to find the same kind of joy.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt and Flo will realize that they actually have a lot in common. According to She Knows Soaps, they will “find many similarities in the situations involving their fathers.” They will bond over the fact that they both know the reality of growing up without a father.

As they reconnect, Flo finds that she still has feelings for her ex-boyfriend. The Inquisitr reports that Flo will kiss Wyatt next week. Will Wyatt kiss her back, or will he remain loyal to Sally? It appears as if Wyatt could be caught between two women very soon, and his mother is only endorsing one of them.

