Sarah Hyland Rocks A Barely-There Bikini As She Dances On A Boat For Steamy New Instagram Post

Sarah Hyland knows how to have a good time. The Modern Family star showed off her fun side in a new post to her Instagram account that was sure to make her the “woman crush Wednesday” of all of her fans.

The latest video shared to her page on the social media account on Wednesday, April 3, captured the 28-year-old enjoying some fun in the sun out on a boat, the gorgeous blue water and palm-tree adorned beach providing a picturesque background for the steamy clip. Sarah looked like she was having the time of her life as she danced around with a wine glass in hand to Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music,” and was nothing short of stunning while doing it.

The actress busted out her moves while wearing a skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her physique. The red triangle style top exposed a serious amount of skin and put an ample amount of cleavage on display, as well as her toned midsection. Meanwhile, Sarah’s barely-there yellow bikini bottoms did way more showing than covering up and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and show off her tan lines as she swayed back and forth to the music, her huge grin never leaving her face.

The fun-loving stunner accessorized her sexy beach day outfit with a body necklace that wrapped around both her neck and waist, as well as a pair of statement tassel earrings that were the same shade of yellow as her itty-bitty pair of bikini bottoms. To complete her look, Sarah rocked a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and an oversized, floppy hat to protect herself from the sun’s golden rays as she spent her day out on the water.

Fans of the star went absolutely wild for her steamy new Instagram post which, at the time of this writing, has been viewed nearly 1 million times and racked up over 133,000 likes. Hundreds of Sarah’s 6.3 million followers also took to the comments section to express their love for the actress.

“You look great!” one fan wrote, while said she was “awesome.”

“This for some reason made me very happy inside,” a third follower noted.

The clip likely made a number of fans get excited to see Sarah happy and healthy, as she was recently hospitalized amid her ongoing health issues. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the actress hopped on her Instagram Stories to inform her followers she was battling pink eye, a viral respiratory infection, and pain from endometriosis.

Throughout her recovery, Sarah received an outpouring of support from fans as well as her boyfriend, Wells Adams, who cheered her up with the news that it was National Puppy Day.