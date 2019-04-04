Timmothy Pitzen Found? Teen Claims To Be Child Missing Since 2011

A 14-year-old boy in Kentucky claims to be Timmothy Pitzen, a child who went missing eight years ago under mysterious circumstances.

According to CNN, Timmothy’s mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, pulled her then 6-year-old son out of school on May 11, 2011, and took him on a road trip. Her body was found in a hotel room in Rockford, Illinois, three days later after she died by suicide.

Amy had left behind a note that stated her son was with people who love him and that he was going to be taken care of. She also wrote the words “You’ll never find him” on the note.

This week, a teen found wandering in Newport, Kentucky, told police that he is Timmothy Pitzen, and that he had escaped two kidnappers who had been holding him prisoner in a hotel.

Police officers were called when the teen was seen near a car in Newport and had told a resident that he had ran for two hours and that his stomach hurt. The boy, who was described as being “fidgety,” told police when they arrived on the scene that he was Pitzen and that he had been held captive by two men, most recently at a nearby Red Roof Inn.

The report reveals that it seems the teen may have escaped his captors and kept running across a bridge into Kentucky. Witnesses say that before police arrived the teen was begging for help.

“He walked up to my car and he went, ‘Can you help me? I just want to get home. Please help me.’ I asked him what’s going on, and he tells me he’s been kidnapped and he’s been traded through all these people and he just wanted to go home,” a person who called 911 told the dispatcher.

Timmothy Pitzen was last seen at a water park in Wisconsin back in 2011 before the death of his mother. The teen now claims that he is the missing boy and that he was being held by two men of a “bodybuilder type build,” adding that one had a spiderweb tattoo on his neck, and the other had a snake tattoo on his arms.

The men reportedly drove a Ford SUV with Wisconsin plates. Police are currently searching for a vehicle and men who fit that description.

Meanwhile, it is still unconfirmed whether or not the teen is Timmothy Pitzen, and police in his hometown of Aurora, Illinois, say DNA test results will take about 24 hours.