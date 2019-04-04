Tulisa Returns To Music With Provocative Image And Single ‘Daddy’

It has been a while since Tulisa dropped some new music, but come tomorrow, her fans will be treated to her new single, “Daddy.” The British singer posted on her Twitter account a mini clip of the song and music video. Instantly, fans replied with excitement.

This will her first single release since 2016’s “Sweet Like Chocolate.”

Tulisa’s publicist revealed in a tweet that she had also signed a new record deal. In the tweet, he attached brand new photos of the star where she is posing by a car with the city of London detailed on it. The images see Tulisa in a more provocative and flirty manner as she applies lipgloss to herself. She is wearing a matching shiny skirt and jacket with a black crop top. She has accessorized this with a statement piece necklace while rocking light pink hair.

The Daily Star stated that Tulisa now splits her time between London and Los Angeles.

She rose to fame as a member of the hip-hop trio N-Dubz. Other members consisted of Fazer and her cousin, Dappy. In 2008, they released their debut album, Uncle B. The album peaked at No. 11 in the U.K. and went 2x platinum selling over 600,000 there alone. Their second album, Against All Odds, became their first top 10 album, peaking at No. 6. The album charted internationally, peaking at No. 12 in Greece. Their third and final studio album, Love.Live.Life, was released in 2010 and became their second top 10 album, charting at No. 7. Their second and third albums both have been certified platinum.

In 2011, they released a Greatest Hits compilation that went top 10 in the U.K. and has gone gold since.

The group achieved nine top 20 singles. Their No. 1 single was with British rapper Tinchy Stryder on 2009’s “Number One.”

In 2012, Tulisa started her solo career. Her debut single, “Young,” topped the U.K. singles chart and peaked at No. 5 in Ireland. Her second single, with American rapper Tyga, “Live It Up,” peaked at No. 11. Her third single, “Sight of You,” became her third top 20 single charting at No. 18. Her debut album, The Female Boss was released at the end of 2012 and debuted and peaked at No. 35.

Since then, she has released a few more singles — “Live Without You,” which peaked at No. 44, and “Sweet Like Chocolate” featuring Akelle.

She became a judge on The X Factor in the U.K. for two years from 2011. She has also acted in a couple of British movies — Big Fat Gypsy Gangster and Demons Never Die.

Despite keeping quite a low profile, she has still managed to keep a large following on social media. Tulisa as over 3.27 million followers on Twitter and over 484,000 followers on Instagram.