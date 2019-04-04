Kelly Clarkson Reveals The Hilarious Insult Her 4-Year-Old Gave Her After A Performance

Kelly's sharing the not-so-nice thing her daughter said after seeing her perform.

Kelly Clarkson may have gotten used to getting some harsh criticism from Simon Cowell when she won the very first season of American Idol back in 2002, but it turns out she’s actually still getting some pretty stern words about her performances today – only 17 years later, it’s from her own daughter.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Voice coach revealed the hilarious insult her 4-year-old daughter River Rose gave her after a recent performance in which she wasn’t quite giving it her all.

“I wasn’t singing full out because it’s, like, three days in a row and then we have four days in a row for the show, so I was holding back,” Clarkson told the site of her most recent tour. “[River] was like, ‘Mommy, you know when you’re on stage and you were singing?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, baby?'”

The singer then admitted that she thought her 4-year-old was going to pay her a big compliment after seeing her sing. However, that’s not exactly what the youngster had in mind.

Instead, Kelly revealed that little River actually told her, “‘Yeah, I was really bored.'”

“I was like, ‘Oh. Damn…. Well, that was sweet honey. Maybe don’t tell people that when they get off stage,'” Clarkson jokingly said of her response to the pretty harsh criticism, adding that her kids just don’t care about her job or her worldwide fame.

“They don’t care, they’re over it. They see it all the time,” she said of River and her 2-year-old brother Remington, who Kelly shares with husband Brandon Blackstock. The star is also a stepmom to Brandon’s two children, Seth and Savannah, from a previous relationship.

But it sounds as though The Voice star is probably used to her daughter being so bold and outspoken, as she’s revealed in the past that River isn’t exactly a wallflower.

Back in April, Clarkson admitted in an interview with People that her daughter is pretty “ballsy” and isn’t afraid to speak her own mind.

“She will run a company one day because there’s no way she’s gonna work for anyone,” the star said of River in the magazine’s “2018 The Beautiful” issue. “She does not heed advice very well. She’s just very ballsy, which is awesome.”

Kelly’s sweet words about her daughter come shortly after she opened up about a recent family tragedy following the death of her estranged father.

The American Idol Season 1 winner spoke candidly about his passing in a recent interview, where she revealed that her highly emotional song “Piece by Piece” about her complicated relationship with her dad — which was nonexistent towards the end of his life — has evolved for her over the years.

As The Inquisitr noted back in February, Kelly performed the song night after night on her most recent tour and admitted that the track will probably always make her emotional when she sings it. She also said that her late dad didn’t have any kind of relationship with her children.